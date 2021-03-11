Morning Bell: Disney Will Come Back Strong

Nasdaq futures and Dow futures are rising with growth improving, vaccinations accelerating, $1,400 checks in the mail and inflation under control.

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Organigram, Roblox, Oracle, AMC, Vir Biotech and Bumble.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jeff Marks discussed breaking news in the stock market. Marks spoke about Disney and Boeing.

Walt Disney: Buy Or Sell?

Media and entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report on Tuesday said that its Disney+ streaming service surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers just 16 months since its launch.

Marks said Disney+ has a stickiness to it that would allow for even stronger pricing power in the future. "Disney+ has achieved an incredible feat and they have so much new and exciting content coming to the platform this year. I also think the theme parks are going to come back big. The average American consumer will likely spend on experiences and away from goods once it's easier to travel to public spaces."

Boeing: Buy Or Sell?

Boeing (BA) - Get Report in February received 82 new orders and 51 cancellations. That's the first time in 15 months that orders exceeded cancellations.

Boeing extended gains on reports that Southwest is not only set to resume flights with the 737 MAX but also is looking to add hundreds more MAX planes to its fleet.

Marks said Boeing's February numbers were positive and this is when China hasn't even approved the 737 Max yet. "So those numbers will improve further when that happens."

Marks also said Boeing is a play on higher oil prices because those new planes are more fuel-efficient. "If airlines are looking for incremental cost savings they could do that by upgrading the fleet."

