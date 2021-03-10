Morning Bell: Bitcoin and Tech Stocks Move Higher

Stocks are moving higher Wednesday following Tuesday's tech-lead rally on Wall Street and a soft February U.S. inflation reading.

A softer-than-expected reading for core February inflation has bond yields in retreat and providing a pre-market boost for U.S. stocks.

Dow futures are up 191 points, S&P 500 futures are up 23 points and Nasdaq futures are up 161 points in premarket trading.

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Wednesday include GameStop, AMC Entertainment, Express and General Electric.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jeff Marks discussed breaking news in the stock market. Marks spoke about Bitcoin and tech stocks to pick during this rebound.

Add Bitcoin to the Balance Sheet?

Marks said Bitcoin is 2% to 3% of his portfolio and that's the risk tolerance he's comfortable with. "That's a fair allocation to something, there is a lot coming in the future. And I know a lot of companies are excited about putting Bitcoin on the balance sheet."

Tech Stocks Surge Higher

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rebounded Tuesday as investors looked to buy the dip after a selloff in the tech sector. Beaten-down tech giants such as Apple (AAPL) - Get Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report advanced on Tuesday.

Marks said the Action Alerts PLUS team is looking to pick just a couple of tech stocks that they believe will be winners over the long term, that have come down. "We're looking at Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report that is expected to grow in the topline between 17-20% over the next few years. We're also looking at 5G, Marvell Tech (MRVL) - Get Report, this is a stock we have liked for the longest time."

