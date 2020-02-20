Morgan Stanley to Buy E*Trade in $13 Billion All-Stock Deal

Morgan Stanley is buying online trading giant E*Trade Financial for $13 billion in stock, or $58.74 a share.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report is buying online trading behemoth E*Trade Financial (ETFC) - Get Report for about $13 billion in stock, or $58.74 a share, the companies announced on Thursday.

E*Trade shares jumped 24.64% to $56 in premarket trading.

The all-stock takeover combines one of Wall Street's oldest and most established firms with a modern-day discount broker that has arguably shaken and re-shaped the world of securities trading.

It is the biggest takeover by a big U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

The combined company "increases wealth management scale, fills product and services

gaps through complementary offerings, and enhances digital capabilities," Morgan Stanley and E*Trade said in a statement.

It also accelerates Morgan Stanley’s transition to a "more balance-sheet-light business mix, and more durable sources of revenue," the companies said.

E*Trade brings 5 million retail customers and $360 billion in assets to Morgan Stanley's coffer. Its CEO, Michael Pizzi, will run the e-brokerage business, which will also keep its E*Trade branding.

“E*Trade represents an extraordinary growth opportunity for our Wealth Management business and a leap forward in our Wealth Management strategy," Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in the statement.

"The combination adds an iconic brand in the direct-to-consumer channel to our leading advisor-driven model, while also creating a premier Workplace Wealth provider for corporations and their employees."

The combined platforms will have $3.1 trillion in client assets, 8.2 million retail client relationships and accounts, and 4.6 million stock plan participants, the companies said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates).

