Morgan Stanley to Bring Employees Back to NYC in June

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report is looking to bring traders back to its New York headquarters in mid- to late June, a news report said Friday, as the financial sector begins to slowly emerge from the coronavirus economic shutdown.

The financial-services company for weeks has been planning how to bring employees back to its Times Square headquarters, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

The company benefited from its experiences reopening its Asia offices, the news service reported.

Morgan Stanley is initially expecting a small number of traders and workers in other departments to return to the office.

New York City was one of the locations hit hardest by the coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the city is on track to start reopening.

Employees returning to Morgan Stanley's office will have to line up to get their temperatures checked before entering the building.

Signs will direct people where to walk so they don’t bump into each other. Only two or three people will be allowed in an elevator at a time.

Employees will get welcome kits with masks and hand sanitizer, and will be required to wear masks in most situations except when sitting at desks, CNBC said.

Most meeting rooms will be closed and the corporate cafeteria will likely offer only boxed meals that can be ordered with an app.

Morgan Stanley is one of the first Wall Street companies to bring more employees back to the trading floor after months of working from home.

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report said it would bring some trading personnel back to offices in the next several weeks. Citigroup (C) - Get Report Chief Executive Michael Corbat said the company was reopening to employees as early as July.

Morgan Stanley did not immediately return to a request for comment. At last check the company's shares were down 1% at $43.95.