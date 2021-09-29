Morgan Stanley Stock Falls; Oppenheimer Cuts Rating on Valuation

Oppenheimer downgrades Morgan Stanley but says 'people need banking services and are willing to pay for them.'

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report shares edged lower Wednesday after Oppenheimer downgraded the financial services giant to perform from outperform "based purely on valuation."

Shares of the New York company at last check were down 2.1% to $99.92.

In a research note entitled "Boring But Lucrative," analyst Chris Kotowski, who removed his $112 price target on Morgan Stanley, said "no kid dreams of being a banker."

"They want to be firefighters or cops or rock stars, not bankers," he said. "But by the time they're grownups, some two million Americans work for banks. Why? Because it's a lucrative business. People need banking services and are willing to pay for them."

Kotowski added that in a world of electric airplanes, self-driving cars, cloud computing and binge-watching of great programming, "bank stocks seem old school lame."

"But, guess what?" he said. "They pay well! The large banks in our universe yield an average of 2.4% versus 1.3% for the S&P. Yes, it is true that bank stocks have lagged the broader market, but quite frankly that lagging has essentially all been a function of multiples and perceptions."

The analyst said people see bankers as humorless and colorless, but people need the services they provide, "and it's actually a pretty lucrative industry."

"And just like the top rock stars will always be richer and more fun than the average banker," Kotowski said "there are comparatively fewer rock stars, and for every star, there are dozens that ultimately wash out."

Banking, he said, "pays pretty well and is pretty predictable."

In terms of cash earnings, the analyst said, "banks do quite well even with low rates and slow loan growth, which has persisted through this quarter."

Kotowski said he was downgrading Morgan Stanley based purely on valuation, and that "forward estimates are largely unchanged, but our valuation model shows just 7% upside."