Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman Sets Two-Person Race for Successor

Morgan Stanley's CEO named Ted Pick and Andy Saperstein as co-presidents. They currently hold other executive roles at the bank.

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report Chief Executive James Gorman set up two executives at the firm as his likely successors Thursday in a personnel shakeup at the banking titan.

Pick currently heads Morgan Stanley’s institutional securities business and will now also be responsible for its international operations and become co-head of firm strategy and execution.

Saperstein now leads Morgan Stanley’s wealth management business and will become responsible for all wealth management channels, including financial advisors, E*TRADE and Morgan Stanley at Work. He also will assume responsibility for firmwide global marketing.

In other moves, Jonathan Pruzan, currently Morgan Stanley’s Chief Financial Officer, will become Chief Operating Officer. That will give him responsibility for technology, operations and firm resilience, Morgan Stanley’s U.S. banks and corporate services.

Sharon Yeshaya, currently head of investor relations, will replace Pruzan as CFO.

The news didn’t appear to affect Morgan Stanley’s shares much. They recently traded at $85.89, down 0.2%. They have soared 47% over the last six months amid optimism for vaccines and economic recovery.

Last month, Morgan Stanley posted much stronger-than-expected earnings for the first quarter on the strength of record wealth management inflows and surging investment banking revenues.

Morgan Stanley said profit totaled $2.19 per share, up 116% from the same period last year and far ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.70 per share.

Also last month, Morgan Stanley clients had invested $29.3 million in the new FS NYDIG Select Bitcoin Fund, according to paperwork filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.