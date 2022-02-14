Skip to main content
Is Amazon the Best Buyer for Peloton? Analyst Breaks Down Base Case
Is Amazon the Best Buyer for Peloton? Analyst Breaks Down Base Case

Morgan Stanley: Polar Vortex May Arrive for Economy

The drop in U.S. consumer confidence to a 10-year low shows the economy and earnings are at risk, Morgan Stanley said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week’s news of weakening consumer confidence bodes ill for the stock market, according to Morgan Stanley.

“We remain more concerned about growth than most, and Friday's consumer confidence number should not be overlooked in that regard,” wrote Morgan Stanley strategists, led by Michael Wilson. The stock market’s correction remains incomplete, they said.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to a 10-year low of 61.7 in February from 67.2 in January.

The market’s focus for most of last week centered on inflation and the Federal Reserve, but “we think it marks a top in the market's obsession with the Fed and rates,” Wilson said.

TheStreet Recommends

Meanwhile, “many strategists and investors will likely chalk up Friday's weak equity market to risk” of a war in Ukraine, Wilson said. But, “we think ignoring the extraordinarily weak consumer confidence number would be a big mistake,” he said.

It’s not that a Russian invasion of Ukraine doesn’t matter Wilson said. But the consumer confidence number “materially increases the odds of a polar vortex for the economy and earnings,” he said.

“We continue to see depressed consumer sentiment, high prices and negative real wage growth posing a risk to consumption in the first half of this year.”

If this doomsday scenario doesn’t come to pass, “we'll just experience a colder than normal winter and spring,” Wilson said.

“If we're wrong and growth reaccelerates, then markets can find some footing, but it will also allow the Fed and other central banks to keep going hard until they likely slow things enough to get inflation back near its goal of 2-3%,a long way from here.”

Manscaped Lead
LIFESTYLE
TGTBBYPG

Manscaped Is Getting Ready to Go Pubic, uh, Public

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLANIO

Tesla Stock Higher After Data Shows Slowing January China Sales

3M Lead
MARKETS
MMMHON

3M Stock Extends Slide As Slowing Covid Mask Demand Hits 2022 Outlook

Here's How to Explain Soros' $1 Billion Losing Bet Against Trump
INVESTING
RIVNAMZNGOOGL

Soros Fund Management Takes Stake in Rivian

Las Vegas Lead
INVESTING
CZRMCHVFBYD

Las Vegas Strip: Why the City Itself May Be the Super Bowl's Big Winner

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKTSLAROKU

Ark's Cathie Wood Walks the Walk, Buys Tech Including Block, Roblox

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXWMTTSLA

Stock Market Today - 2/14: Stocks Lower As Bullard Rate Comments Counter Russia-Ukraine Optimism

Cryptocurrency price volatility has been exacerbated recently by comments made by US billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk. Photo: Getty Images
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla's Elon Musk Challenges Regulators Again