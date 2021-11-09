Morgan Stanley Plans Private-Shares Platform for Wealthy Clients

Financial services titan Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley (MS) Report reportedly is working on a platform to enable clients with at least $20 million of assets to buy shares of private companies.

The news came from The Wall Street Journal, which cited executives of the firm. Morgan Stanley is the largest U.S. manager of household wealth, according to the paper.

It will be “an a-la-carte menu of private-share offerings” that is slated to begin next year, according to The Journal.

The opportunity appears large. In the past 19 years, the total value of shares of privately held companies has soared twice as fast as the value of listed companies, according to consulting firm McKinsey.

Morgan Stanley recently traded at $98.35, down 1.7%. It has jumped 44% year to date. At the end of September it touched a 52-week high near $106.

Morningstar analyst Michael Wong likes the firm but thinks it’s overvalued, putting fair value at $85.

“Given the continuing recovery in the economy, we believe that investment banking and the company’s net revenue more broadly will remain strong for the foreseeable future,” he wrote last month.

“Relatively low interest rates, rising stock market valuations, and capital looking for acquisitions, such as from special purpose acquisition companies that we believe will lead to $200 billion to $400 billion of M&A activity over the next two years, should power investment banking revenue for the next year or so.

“While we expect Morgan Stanley to sustain its relatively high revenue and earnings, its revenue mix will probably start to shift in the next year. Investment banking revenue should eventually reset lower.”