Morgan Stanley Reportedly to Offer Bitcoin Funds to Wealthy Clients

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report will be the first top-tier U.S. bank to offer individual customers ownership of bitcoin through funds, sources told CNBC.

Presumably these funds are similar to the big exchange-traded funds that invest directly in gold, but that wasn’t made 100% clear by CNBC.

Bitcoin recently traded at $55,283, down 0.16%.

Morgan Stanley said it was launching three bitcoin funds in response to customer demand, CNBC said, citing the sources.

The funds only will be available to clients who have at least a $2 million portfolio with Morgan Stanley and “an aggressive risk tolerance.” Bitcoin investments will be limited to 2.5% of a client's net worth, the sources said.

Two of the funds are managed by Galaxy Digital, which was founded by cryptocurrency evangelist Mike Novogratz. The third is managed by FS Investments and bitcoin company NYDIG. The minimums are $25,000 for two of the funds and $5 million for the third.

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest, told TheStreet Monday that she wouldn’t "invest in Bitcoin" because "it doesn't really have fundamentals underpinning it now, and I say that is totally fine since it doesn't have fundamentals. Take the money you were going to take to Vegas this year, for the trip that got cancelled because of COVID ... and go gamble that in bitcoin."

Bitcoin’s rampant volatility raises questions about the argument of bitcoin bulls that it’s a hedge against inflation. Analysts note that the digital asset has only been around for 12 years, a disinflationary period. Therefore, there has been no test.

