More Than Half Of U.S. Workers Already Have A Resignation Letter Written

If you thought the Great Resignation was just an exaggerated media invention, consider this: 59% of Americans employed full-time already have their resignation letters written and filed away for the future.

Thirty-four percent of those currently employed full-time have quit in the last two years, according to a Parler survey of 2,000 American adults employed full-time. While currently working, the 59% mentioned above has considered quitting to the extent of writing up a potential exit letter.

While a typed-up resignation letter could be simply catharsis or wishful thinking rather than a plan, the Labor Department did report that a record 47.4 million Americans voluntarily left their jobs in 2021.

According to Parler's findings, 47% of those who quit their jobs were born between 1965 and 1980 ("Generation X") — a stark difference from the 13% seen from Baby Boomers.

Why Are People Quitting Their Jobs?

Termed the Great Resignation, the phenomenon of mass resignations has continued in tandem with the pandemic. In December, there were 1.7 job openings for every unemployed worker.

While the reasons for the shift are multifaceted, they are almost always connected to COVID-19 — while some workers quit due to the dangers of front-line work, others simply reevaluated what they want amid working from home and shifting work culture. According to the study, 66% said that their work has been affected by the pandemic in some way.

"We’re seeing a massive shift in priorities," Ali Knapp, president at the study's commissioning company Wisetail, said in a statement. "Potential employees are being more vocal about what they want out of a job — whether that means having more mental health days, better pay, or intangible benefits."

Who Is Quitting The Most And Why?

The healthcare (48%), real estate (46%) and hospitality (39%) industries saw the highest numbers of resignations while better pay, work-life balance and working conditions were the most common reasons for leaving. Both among those who quit and those who remained, 63% said that they would rather work in a new job than try to get a better position with the present employer.

For companies that want to retain their employees, a crucial fact: 88% of workers who quit said they would have remained if offered better benefits like opportunities for growth, improved working conditions or internal career development.

"When people feel like their needs aren’t being addressed or met, they're more likely to look elsewhere, where their needs can be met," Knapp said.