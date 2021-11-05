Moody's: 'Supply-Demand Imbalances Create Risks to Recovery'

Some investors breathed a sigh of relief after Friday’s strong employment numbers, but don’t get too complacent about the economy yet, warns Moody’s Investors Service.

“Supply-demand imbalances create new risks to the recovery,” Moody’s analysts, led by Mariarosa Verde wrote in a report Friday prior to the jobs report.

“A post-pandemic surge in demand for goods continues to outstrip production and distribution operating at less than capacity, creating cost pressures across diverse industries.

“We expect this imbalance to self-correct over the second half of 2022, but in the near term it presents a key risk to the recovery as it is contributing to inflationary pressures.

The economy expanded at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter, following a 6.7% surge in the second quarter. Consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months through September.

“Cost pressures are widespread and interconnected,” Moody’s said.

“Many companies have been passing on cost increases to consumers, spurring strong corporate profitability across diverse industries ranging from consumer product companies to heavy equipment manufacturers.

Of the first 56% of S&P 500 companies reporting third-quarter results, 82% reported a positive profit surprise, FactSet reported Oct. 29.

“However the longer it takes for supply demand imbalances to improve, the greater the risk that cost increases begin to dent consumer purchasing power and disrupt otherwise good corporate credit conditions,” Moody’s said

Further, “Acute labor shortages are a key constraint at present.” the analysts said.

“Companies are reporting difficulty finding workers. We expect labor shortages to gradually diminish now that support for unemployed workers has expired and as the pandemic recedes.

However, labor markets are highly fragmented.”