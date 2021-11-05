Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
As Economies Reopen, Where Are Consumer Dollars Going?
As Economies Reopen, Where Are Consumer Dollars Going?
Updated:
Original:

Moody's: 'Supply-Demand Imbalances Create Risks to Recovery'

'A post-pandemic surge in demand for goods continues to outstrip production and distribution operating at less than capacity,' Moody's says.
Author:

Some investors breathed a sigh of relief after Friday’s strong employment numbers, but don’t get too complacent about the economy yet, warns Moody’s Investors Service.

“Supply-demand imbalances create new risks to the recovery,” Moody’s analysts, led by Mariarosa Verde wrote in a report Friday prior to the jobs report.

“A post-pandemic surge in demand for goods continues to outstrip production and distribution operating at less than capacity, creating cost pressures across diverse industries.

“We expect this imbalance to self-correct over the second half of 2022, but in the near term it presents a key risk to the recovery as it is contributing to inflationary pressures.

TheStreet Recommends

The economy expanded at an annual rate of 2% in the third quarter, following a 6.7% surge in the second quarter. Consumer prices rose 5.4% in the 12 months through September.

“Cost pressures are widespread and interconnected,” Moody’s said.

“Many companies have been passing on cost increases to consumers, spurring strong corporate profitability across diverse industries ranging from consumer product companies to heavy equipment manufacturers.

Of the first 56% of S&P 500 companies reporting third-quarter results, 82% reported a positive profit surprise, FactSet reported Oct. 29.

“However the longer it takes for supply demand imbalances to improve, the greater the risk that cost increases begin to dent consumer purchasing power and disrupt otherwise good corporate credit conditions,” Moody’s said

Further, “Acute labor shortages are a key constraint at present.” the analysts said.

“Companies are reporting difficulty finding workers. We expect labor shortages to gradually diminish now that support for unemployed workers has expired and as the pandemic recedes.

However, labor markets are highly fragmented.” 

Tags
terms:
JobsEconomyEarningsEconomic Data
Penn National Gaming Lead
INVESTING

Penn National Stock Rebounds From Third-Quarter Earnings Miss

Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Scooter Sharing Companies Bird or Lime
IPOs

Lime Raises $523M, Hints at Going Public Next Year

Workhorse Group Lead
CARS

EV Startup Workhorse Stock Slumps on Report of DOJ Investigation

Pfizer Pill Lead
INVESTING

Former FDA Chief Gottlieb: Pandemic May Be Over by Jan. 4

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

S&P 500 Hits Record High, Nasdaq Soars on Jobs Gains, Pfizer COVID-19 Drug

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Peloton, Moderna, Nikola

Expedia Lead
INVESTING

Expedia Stock Leaps Amid Positive Analyst Reaction to Earnings

Pfizer Pill Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Pfizer, Live Nation, Airbnb