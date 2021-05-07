TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Monster Beverage Drops on Mixed Quarter

Monster Beverage analysts are mixed in their assessment of the drinks producer's recent quarter. The stock is lower.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Monster Beverage  (MNST) - Get Report dropped Friday after the company reported first- quarter earnings that lagged estimates while sales beat. 

Shares of the Corona, Calif., beverage company at last check were down 3.9% to $91.34. 

Monster reported earnings of 59 cents a share on revenue of $1.24 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 61 cents a share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

The company also said that it would face an aluminum shortage in North America and Europe.

"In order to satisfy increased consumer demand, we are sourcing aluminum cans in excess of our contracted volumes from South America and Asia," Co-Chief Executive Hilton Schlosberg. 

Analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated their buy rating and $107 price target. 

The investment firm says "strong sales and accelerating growth narrative should predominate and [any weakness is] a buying opportunity." 

The firm also says Monster has a "very robust innovation pipeline this year and beyond."

Truist analyst Bill Chappell rates the company buy and raised his price target to $115 from $105. Monster has "incredible sales momentum" and should benefit from increased travel and convenience-store foot traffic. 

JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira rates the company neutral with a $96 price target. "The quarter will likely be looked at very differently by bulls and bears given the diverging trends and outlook in the gross margins and top line."

How This Former VC Player Became CEO of $2 Billion Cannabis Company Tilray
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Roku, Tilray, Datadog

wall-street-bull (4)
MARKETS

Dow, S&P Close at Record Highs as Slower Hiring Eases Inflation Fears

ChemoCentryx Lead
INVESTING

ChemoCentryx Nosedives on Split FDA Panel Decision

Penn National Gaming Lead
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: Buy Penn National Stock

Roku Lead
INVESTING

Latest Upgrades and Downgrades: Tilray, Peloton and Roku

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

Buy the Earnings Dip in DraftKings? Check Out This Chart

Do not Use- Twitter
INVESTING

Twitter Announces Tip Jar Feature for Creators

Turbotax Webinar 0305 10 Cryptocurrency Lead
TAXES

Taxes and Cryptocurrencies: The Ultimate Guide