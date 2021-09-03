September 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
City Centers Are Bouncing Back From Pandemic Lows
Publish date:

MongoDB Stock Jumps; Analysts Lift Targets After Report, Guidance

MongoDB receives bullish comments from several analysts after posting its second-quarter results.
Author:

MongoDB  (MDB) - Get MongoDB, Inc. Class A Report on Friday received a round of price-target hikes as analysts responded to the database platform's better-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter results.

Shares of the New York company at last check were 15% higher at $463.

Jobs Report Looms, Japan PM Resigns, Virgin Galactic Grounded - 5 Things You Must Know

For the quarter ended July 31 MongoDB reported a loss of 24 cents a share, compared with Wall Street analysts' call, via a FactSet survey, for a loss of 39 cents a share. 

Revenue totaled $198.7 million, up 44% from a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations of $182.4 million. 

The company also gave upbeat revenue guidance.

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised his price target on MongoDB to $505 from $420 while keeping his overweight rating, according to the Fly.

He said that investor focus for the second quarter was on the performance of Atlas, its cloud-native database, following an acceleration last quarter, and the results "did not disappoint." 

Atlas, now above a $400 million run-rate business, accelerated growth once again, Lenschow said in a research note. 

TheStreet Recommends

He said the performance would drive analysts to revise their estimates upward. He added that MongoDB's continued product enhancements and sales motion evolution leave him confident that the company "has a long growth runway ahead."

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron affirmed his outperform rating on the New York company while lifting his price target to $470 from $400.

Premarket Movers Friday - MongoDB, PagerDuty, DiDi, DocuSign, HPE

He said MongoDB delivered a "strong" July quarter, with revenue and loss per share exceeding estimates behind "robust" subscription revenue growth and an "impressive" showing from Atlas. 

The analyst added that Atlas is increasingly becoming MongoDB's primary growth engine.

Looking forward, the analyst expects continued investment in C-level engagement to support long-term expansion.

Canaccord analyst David Hynes raised his price target to $290 from $245, while keeping a buy rating on the shares.

Hynes said the stock is expensive but added that the company has one of the largest still growing total addressable markets; favorable secular trends that will push both new and expansion opportunities; and an exemplary track record of execution.

Analysts also raised their price targets on MongoDB in June when the company posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted first-quarter loss, revenue ahead of expectations, and higher revenue guidance.

Hong Kong Stocks Slide As Virus Fears Roil Markets While China Dents Hopes For Policy Easing
MARKETS

US Stocks Turn Lower After August Jobs Report; Oil Tops $70 as Ida Impact Lingers

JOBS_LOOKING FOR A JOB
MARKETS

Jobs Report Shock: 235,000 New Hires Misses Forecasts, Unemployment Falls to 5.2%

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Will Delay Child Safety Feature Rollout Following Tech, Privacy Backlash

HPE Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lead
INVESTING

HP Enterprise Stock Falls on Continued Supply-Chain Concern

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Jobs Report Looms, Japan PM Resigns, Virgin Galactic Grounded - 5 Things You Must Know

MongoDB Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - MongoDB, PagerDuty, DiDi, DocuSign, HPE

Macau Casino Stocks Soar As Resumption Of Mainland China Tourist Visas Promises To Boost Battered Gaming Revenues
INVESTING

Luck is for Traders; Investors Need Patience

Tesla Lead
INVESTING

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla, Ford, GM Face Supply Chain Challenges