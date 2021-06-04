TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

MongoDB Jumps as Quarterly Report Prompts Bullish Analyst Remarks

MongoDB reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted first-quarter loss and revenue ahead of expectations. It also raised its revenue guidance.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of MongoDB  (MDB) - Get Report jumped after the database platform's first-quarter report prompted largely bullish comments from Wall Street's analysts. 

For the quarter ended April 30 the New York company reported an adjusted net loss of 15 cents a share on revenue of $181.6 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting a loss of 37 cents a share on revenue of $169.9 million. 

MongoDB shares at last check were 5.5% higher at $286. 

Analysts at Citi maintained a buy rating on the company, saying demand trends are reaccelerating as the economy recovers from the pandemic.

Morgan Stanley affirmed an overweight rating with a $377 price target. MongoDB's cloud business is "firing on all cylinders" and the report showed "clear evidence of market share gains in cloud," the investment firm said.

Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and $390 price target. The results make "a clear argument that the company is now an almost full-fledged cloud provider that deserves to trade on a higher multiple," the firm said. It called MongoDB a "structural growth story" with a large total addressable market. 

Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating with a $425 target. The company has "a compelling growth trajectory with the potential to expand revenue at least 5 times over the next six years," the firm said.

For the year MongoDB expects revenue between $771 million and $784 million, up from its previous estimated range between $745 million and $765 million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $780 million. 

DocuSign Set for Strong Q3, RBC Says; Affirms Stock Outperform, Lifts Target
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - DocuSign, Ford, AMC

job search
INVESTING

May Employment Report: 559,000 Jobs Added, Wages Surge 2% From Last Year

DocuSign Launches Payment System, Partnering With Apple, Google, and Others
INVESTING

DocuSign Climbs as Analyst Calls Earnings 'Another Home-Run Quarter'

Ford Lead
INVESTING

Ford Shares Jump to Six-Year High After Price Target Boost From JPMorgan

emergency savings sh
Financial Advisor Center

Advisory Fees, Annuities and Research News for Financial Advisers

home improvement sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Three Questions to Ask Before Financing a Home Renovation

SALESFORCE
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Salesforce Shares Up After Earnings, Ahead of Slack Deal

NextGen Healthcare CEO Sees Growth in Medical Data Digitization
INVESTING

Senseonics Soars on Positive Glucose-Monitoring Test Study Results