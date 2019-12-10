MongoDB Climbs on Strong Earnings and Outlook

Shares surge after the company reports better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, which in turn prompts Citi to tout the company’s 'solid' revenue outlook.

Shares of database software company MongoDB (MDB) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results, which in turn prompted Citi to tout the company’s “solid” revenue outlook.

MongoDB stock gained nearly 9% in premarket trading after the company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of 26 cents a share, better than the loss of 28 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet. Revenue came in at $109.4 million, up from $71.8 million in the year-ago quarter and above analysts’ estimates of $99.7 million.

The report “shakes off concerns of decelerating growth,” according to a post-earnings research note from Citi analyst Tyler Radke that also highlighted the database software company’s “solid” revenue outlook.

Radke in September lifted his one-year price target on MongoDB to $195 from $184. He has maintained a buy rating on the shares.

MongoDB said it expects a loss of 27 cents to 29 cents a share on revenue of $109 million to $111 million for the fourth quarter, and $1.02 to $1.04 a share on revenue of $407.2 million to $409.2 million for the year.

Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting a loss of 30 cents a share on revenue of $105.6 million for the fourth quarter, and $1.07 a share on revenue of $394.2 million for the full year.

Shares of MongoDB were up 8.65%, or $11.33 a share, at $142.34 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Tuesday. The stock has climbed more than 20% over the past three months.