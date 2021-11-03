Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
'Bulls Are Chasing This Market' - Why This Technical Analyst Calls Stocks 'Overbought'
'Bulls Are Chasing This Market' - Why This Technical Analyst Calls Stocks 'Overbought'
Publish date:

Mondelez Stock Climbs on Earnings Beat, Sales-Forecast Boost

Mondelez shares rise as the foods giant beats Wall Street's third-quarter expectations.
Author:

Mondelez International  (MDLZ) - Get Mondelez International, Inc. Class A (MDLZ) Report jumped Wednesday after the maker of Oreo cookies, Sour Patch Kids candy and Toblerone chocolate beat Wall Street's third-quarter revenue and raised its sales forecast.

Shares of the Chicago company at last check were up 2% to $62.60.

Mondelez reported net income of $1.26 billion, or 89 cents a share, compared with $1.12 billion, or 78 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted earnings came to 71 cents a share, beating analysts' consensus estimate, derived from a FactSet survey, of 70 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $7.2 billion, up 7.8% from a year earlier and beating the FactSet consensus calling for $7.1 billion.

TheStreet Recommends

The revenue increase was driven by a 5.5% increase in organic net revenue, or revenue generated from within a company, as well as favorable currency, and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Hu, Grenade and Gourmet Food.

Pricing and volume drove organic net revenue growth, the company said.

Looking ahead, Mondelez said that it now expected organic net revenue for the full year to grow about 4.5%, compared with its forecast of a more than 4% increase. Analysts on average were expecting 4.25%.

"Like other companies, we are experiencing cost inflation globally, particularly on transportation cost and packaging which are most pronounced in U.S.," Dirk Van de Put, chairman and chief executive, said during a conference call with analysts.

"Costs have moved higher in the second half of the year relative to the first half and we expect inflation to persist in 2022."

Van de Put also said Covid-19 continues to disrupt operations in certain geographies.

"This was felt most acutely in Q3 in Southeast Asia and resulted in a temporary closure of our factory in Vietnam, for example," he said.

Caesars Lead
INVESTING

Caesars Stock Falls on Q3 Loss, Bounces on Debt-Reduction Plan

Bed Bath & Beyond Retail Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Wednesday - Bed Bath & Beyond, Lyft, Zillow, CVS

Watch How the Women Ruling the NYSE Are Bringing Back Investors
MARKETS

Fed Angst Keeps Stocks In Check; Bed, Bath & Beyond, Zillow, Activision In Focus

Marriott: Data Thieves Got Access to More Than 5 Million Passport Numbers
EARNINGS

Marriott Posts Third-Quarter Revenue Beat as Post-COVID Travel Picks Up

Dick's Sporting Goods Issues Weak Guidance
MARKETS

Dick's Sporting Goods Stock Jumps After New 'Connected Partnership' With Nike

Will CVS Health (CVS) Stock Be Hurt by Delayed Curbside Service?
MARKETS

CVS Health Stock Slips On Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Profit Outlook Boost

Lyft Lead
INVESTING

Lyft Stock Leaps Forward, Carrying Uber, as Ride-Sharing Makes a Comeback

Activision Blizzard
MARKETS

Activision Blizzard Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings, Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV Delays