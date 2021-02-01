iShares Silver Trust, Nikola, AMC, GameStop - Monday's Premarket Movers

U.S. stock futures advanced Monday as Wall Street hoped for signs of an economic recovery.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. iShares Silver Trust SLV | Up 9.1%

Shares of iShares Silver (SLV) - Get Report rose more than 10% after it became the latest stock to catch the attention of investors who are part of Reddit's WallStreetBets.

Silver prices raced to the highest level since 2013 after retail traders on Reddit targeted the silver market following their successful attack against short-sellers of GameStop.

2. GameStop GME | Down 1.9%

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop (GME) - Get Report dropped after retail traders on Reddit turned their attention to commodities and precious metals like silver.

3. AMC Entertainment AMC | Up 21%

Shares of AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report jumped as the theater chain continued to be a Reddit mania favorite among heavily shorted stocks.

4. Tesla TSLA | Up 3.1%

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report and other clean-energy-vehicle makers rose on Monday morning as a combination of strong delivery numbers and analyst accolades about the future of the EV market helped lift the broader sector.

5. Nikola NKLA | Up 4.9%

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) - Get Report rose after analysts from Wedbush upgraded their rating on the electric-truck maker to neutral from underperform.

Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe felt their concerns about Nikola had played out in the market.

"Our main concerns around the Nikola story since September were centered on the shifting [General Motors] (GM) - Get Report partnership, Badger hype, and execution risks post the Trevor departure. While some clear hurdles remain for Nikola to achieve its hydrogen and semi-truck vision over the next year, we believe most of the negative catalysts we were fearing have now played out in the market."

Wedbush raised its price target on Nikola to $25 from $15.

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO | Up 1.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) - Get Report rose after the provider of analytical instruments and equipment for research, analysis and diagnostics for pharmaceutical companies posted better-than-expected earnings.

Thermo Fisher posted earnings of $2.5 billion, or $6.24 a share, up from $1 billion, or $2.49 a share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings per share doubled to $7.09 a share and exceeded the FactSet consensus of $6.56. Revenue grew 54% to $10.55 billion, also beating the FactSet consensus of $9.58 billion.