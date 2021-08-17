August 17, 2021
Jim Cramer Says There's a Market 'Reassessment of How Bad Delta Is' Tuesday
Monday.com Stock Rises on Narrowed Loss and Doubled Revenue

Monday.com shares trade higher as the work-management-software maker beats Wall Street estimates, posting a narrower-than expected loss.
Shares of Monday.com  (MNDY) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the work-management-software maker beat Wall Street estimates, reporting a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss on nearly a doubling of revenue.

Shares of the Tel Aviv company at last check rose 20% to $294.02. The stock on Tuesday touched a 52-week high $317.69, up 30%. The company went public in mid-June at $155 a share.

The quarterly loss was $28.9 million, or $1.67 a share, compared with a loss of $28.4 million, or $2.79 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Monday.com's adjusted net loss narrowed to 26 cents a share from 39 cents a share.

Revenue nearly doubled to $70.6 million from $36.4 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of a GAAP net loss of $1.70 a share, or an adjusted loss of $1 a share, on revenue of $62.1 million.

The “business is accelerating as we continue to expand platform usage into use cases such as operations, project management, [customer-relations management, finance, marketing, human resources and information technology," Founder and Co-Chief Executive Eran Zinman said in a statement.

The quarter "was driven by large expansions within our existing base and strong growth upmarket as we continue to see momentum in enterprise,” Chief Financial Officer Eliran Glazer said. 

Monday.com remains "in the very early stages of our growth as a company, and our guidance for the balance of 2021 suggests a strong second half,” he said.

For the third quarter the business software maker expects revenue to rise almost 5% to between $74 million and $75 million.

For the full year, the company expects total revenue to rise between $280 million to $282 million.

FactSet's survey is calling $65.9 million of revenue for the third quarter and $261.4 million for the year.

