Momentus Space-Cargo Company to Go Public Via SPAC Merger - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Momentus Space-Cargo Company to Go Public Via SPAC Merger

Momentus, a space-cargo-services provider, will go public by merging with Stable Road Acquisition, a SPAC.
Author:
Publish date:

Momentus Inc. is set to become the first publicly traded space cargo company, after it merges with Stable Road Acquisition, SRAC a special-purpose-acquisition company that trades on the Nasdaq. 

With clients including Elon Musk's SpaceX, Lockheed Martin  (LMT) - Get Report and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Momentus will have an enterprise value of some $1.2 billion.

It will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker MNTS once the transaction closes, which the companies expect in early 2021. 

Stable Road shares at last check were off 0.4% at $10.25.

"Momentus is at the forefront of the new space economy and is poised to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity as a first mover," said Chief Executive Mikhail Kokorich in a statement. "We believe in a future where humanity is equipped with all it needs to flourish throughout the solar system."

At closing the company will have $310 million cash on the balance sheet. 

As of Sept. 30, Momentus had customer contracts that represent about $90 million in potential revenue over the next several years. 

The global space economy is expected to more than triple to $1.4 trillion by 2030 from $415 billion in 2020, according to the company's calculation. 

Momentus plans to launch its first low earth orbit transport and service vehicle, Vigoride, to deliver small satellites up to 750kg (1,650 pounds) in December 2020 with commercial customers. 

It also plans to launch four or five Vigorides in 2021. 

The company is also building its largest vehicle to date, the Fervoride, to extend the capabilities of rockets from SpaceX and Blue Origin. 

Bitcoin Rides Wave With Gold As Covid-19 Relief Cash Unleashed By Central Banks Sparks Search For Speculative And Safe Haven Assets
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Conversation: Facing Criminal Charges, BitMEX Sees $818M Exit

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Says New Device Can Detect Classroom Illness Spikes

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Electric's Dividend Worries
INVESTING

General Electric Gets SEC Wells Notice Amid Insurance Accounting Probe

Lowe's Lead
STOCKS

Lowe's Spending $100 Million More for Pandemic Bonus for Workers

Security Contract Raises Questions About Wells Fargo Board Member's Independence
INVESTING

Wells Fargo Reportedly Cuts More Than 700 Jobs in Commercial Banking

JetBlue Expanding Service to Boston
INVESTING

JetBlue Double-Upgraded, United and Spirit Lifted at J.P. Morgan

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Rises 400 Points as Trump Calls for Targeted Stimulus

1. Most People Fly Just One Airline
INVESTING

Airlines Gain as Trump Pledges Aid Despite Ending Stimulus Talks