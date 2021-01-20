Moderna Vaccine Shipments Required Replacement, McKesson Says

Some Moderna shipments were overchilled during travel and required replacement, McKesson said.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares fell Wednesday after drug distributor McKesson (MCK) - Get Report said it had to replace some shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine after they overchilled during transportation.

McKesson, which is distributing the vaccine on behalf of the federal government, issued a statement obtained by Bloomberg. It said it has now fixed the problem.

New York City officials said the city had to postpone 23,000 vaccination appointments because of a shortage of 103,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine due to the delivery issue, Bloomberg reports.

Other states affected by temperature issues include Maine and Michigan, but it’s unclear whether those were Moderna vaccines and who delivered them. Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report also has a chilled vaccine.

Moderna recently traded at $123.99, down 0.8%, but has catapulted by nearly a factor of six over the past year amid investor enthusiasm about the vaccine.

In other vaccine news Wednesday, Moderna is among western and Chinese companies whose vaccines the World Health Organization expects to approve in coming weeks and months, according to Reuters, which cited internal documents.

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who directs the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that the U.S. could reasonably distribute 100 million doses of covid-19 shots within 100 days, which is President Joe Biden’s goal.

"The issue of getting 100 million doses in the first 100 days is absolutely a doable thing," he told NBC News’ "Meet the Press."

Fauci, who is advising Biden on the pandemic, said that by invoking the Defense Production Act, the president could help rapidly speed up the so-far underwhelming distribution of covid-19 vaccines.