Moderna Set to Present New Clinical Data on Covid Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose after the biotechnology company said it today would present new clinical data about its mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidate at the Centers for Disease Control.

The data will be presented to the CDC’s Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. ET today.

“This presentation will include new interim safety and immunogenicity data from the cohorts of older adults in the National-Institutes-of-Health-led Phase 1 study of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against Covid-19,” the Cambridge, Mass., company said in a statement.

Moderna shares recently traded at $67.21, up 1.5%. The stock had more than tripled in 2020 through Tuesday.

Earlier this month a prominent vaccine expert/CNN medical analyst cast doubt on the company's ability to develop a coronavirus vaccine by Election Day, as President Donald Trump has promised.

Moderna, which is currently in the middle of trials that study as many as 30,000 people, will have trouble making the president's Nov. 3 deadline, according to Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist at Baylor College of Medicine. He said, "There's no way. There's just no way."

That conclusion followed a review of data from Moderna's clinical trials, in which 4,536 patients are enrolled.

After Moderna enrolls its subjects and gives them the first vaccine dosage, the company then has to wait 28 days before giving the second shots.

With November fast approaching, the timetable for the pharmaceutical company is tight.

Moderna's vaccine efforts are being funded by the U.S. federal government to the tune of about $955 million.