Moderna to Provide Canada With 20 Million More Vaccine Doses

Moderna will be delivering 20 million more doses of its covid-19 vaccine to Canada, on top of 20 million already ordered.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares were higher on Monday after the drugmaker said it would deliver 20 million more doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Canada.

That brings the Cambridge, Mass., drugmaker's total order for Canada to 40 million doses.

Shares of Moderna at last check rose 4.1% to $158.75.

The company said it remained on track to be able to start delivery of its covid-19 vaccine candidate following regulatory clearance by Canadian health authorities.

Moderna has already begun the review process with the ministry and intends to seek emergency-use listing with the World Health Organization.

"This increased supply agreement from the Canadian government today reaffirms the confidence in our covid-19 vaccine candidate, and we appreciate our collaboration with the Canadian government as with many other governments and other key partners around the world,” Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

The Canadian vaccine supply will be sourced from Moderna’s European production capacity, with its strategic manufacturing partner Lonza in Switzerland, and ROVI in Spain for fill-finish services, the company said.

Last week Moderna added four million more doses to its covid-19 vaccine to Israel, on top of two million already supplied, according to a company statement.

Moderna last week also filed for marketing clearance from European health authorities for its coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna, which reported a 100% efficacy rate against severe forms of covid-19 from late-stage trials of its mRNA-based vaccine on Nov. 30, will likely get a decision from the European Medicines Agency on Jan. 12, officials indicated.

A similar application was made by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner, BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, the next day (Dec. 1), with the EMA indicating a final verdict on Dec. 29.