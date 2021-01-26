Moderna on Track to Deliver 100 Million Doses of Covid Vaccine This Quarter

The company also expects to deliver 200 million total doses of its vaccine by the end of the second quarter.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report provided a supply update Tuesday, reporting that it is on track to deliver on its commitment of about 100 million doses to the U.S. government by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

The company says it has supplied the U.S. government with 30.4 million doses to date, with about 10.1 million doses having been administered by the government so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The firm also expects to deliver 200 million doses total by the end of the second quarter. The U.S. government has agreed to purchase 200 million doses from the company, with options for the purchase of 300 million additional doses.

President Joe Biden's administration has pledged to administer 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

"This will be a whole-of-society effort that mobilizes every resource available to us -- across the public and private sectors. It will take every American doing their part. And there is no one turnkey solution that works best for all," according to the White House plan.

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18, 2020, and the company started supplying the federal government shortly thereafter.

On Monday, Moderna announced that it will advance studies of a vaccine candidate that will protect patients against a new and deadlier strain of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa.

Moderna said its existing two-dose vaccine, mRNA-1273, is expected to be protective against the emerging strains, which were also identified in the United Kingdom, but added that "out of an abundance of caution," it would push studies of a new vaccine candidate that protects against the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants.

Moderna shares were rising 3.84% to $152.64 in early market trading Tuesday.