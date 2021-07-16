TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Sunscreen Recall - What Talc Tells Jim Cramer About J&J Stock
Sunscreen Recall - What Talc Tells Jim Cramer About J&J Stock
Publish date:

Moderna Surges to Record High as Vaccine Maker Added to S&P 500

Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the S&P 500 benchmark following that group's $39 billion takeover by Britain's AstraZeneca in December of last year.
Author:

Moderna Inc.  (MRNA) - Get Report shares surged to a fresh record high Friday after the vaccine maker was tipped to enter the S&P 500 benchmark next week. 

Moderna will replace Alexion Pharmaceuticals  (ALXN) - Get Report in the world's most closely-tracked index, starting at the opening bell on Wednesday July 21, following its $39 billion takeover by Britain's AstraZeneca  (AZN) - Get Report in December of last year. 

Moderna shares were marked 7.8% higher in pre-market trading Friday to indicate an opening bell price of $280.00 each, an all-time high that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 168% with a market value of around $112 billion.

Moderna posted stronger-than-expected first quarter earnings of $2.84 per share on May 6, with revenues rising to $1.9 billion. The drugmaker also boosted its full-year vaccine sales forecast to around $19.2 billion for the full 2021 financial year.

TST Recommends

Moderna's base plan for 2021 is to produce 800 million doses of its messenger-RNA vaccine, which received emergency approval from the FDA in December of last year, with the aim of "working hard to get as close to 1 billion doses in 2021 as we can," Bancel said in early May.

"The feedback from governments around the world requesting high-efficacy mRNA vaccines and variant boosters is overwhelming. We are now actively engaged in discussions and agreements for 2022 with all of the governments we are currently supplying for 2021." 

Last month, the group formally asked the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for emergency approval to use allow its coronavirus vaccine to be administered to teenagers over the coming months.

Moderna, which filed a similar request with European health authorities earlier this week, said late-stage data from its TeenCOVE study "met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination' with a vaccination efficacy of 100% among the 2,500 participants. A 93% efficacy rate was also noted 14 days after the first of the vaccine's two dose regiment, Moderna said.

The drugmaker is asking the FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) notice that will allow its mRNA-1273 to be given to children between the ages of 12 and 18. 

drought water calif warner sh
Financial Advisor Center

Brokerage Firms, Crypto Regulation News for Financial Advisers

Intel Lead
MARKETS

Intel, Moderna, F45 Training, Kansas City Southern - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Bitcoin vs Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Eyes $30,000 and Jack Dorsey Reveals New Square Bitcoin Platform

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher but Delta Infection, Inflation Worries Cap Gains

Jim Cramer Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Why Stocks Are Going Down

Intel Lead
INVESTING

Intel in Talks to Buy GlobalFoundries for $30 Billion: Report

Self-Driving Cars
INVESTING

Aurora, Self-Driving-Tech Producer, to Go Public Via SPAC

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Earnings, Video Games and FAANG: Your Happy Hour Watchlist 7/15