Moderna Study Says Vaccine Works on Teens; FDA Clearance Is Seen

'The Phase 2/3 study of [Moderna’s] COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint,' the company said.
Author:
Publish date:

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose Tuesday after the biotech said its COVID vaccine was successful in a study of adolescents aged 12 to 17.

“The Phase 2/3 study of [Moderna’s] COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in adolescents has met its primary immunogenicity endpoint, successfully bridging immune responses to the adult vaccination,” the company said.

“No cases of COVID-19 were observed in participants who had received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine using the primary definition.”

Further, “a vaccine efficacy of 93% in seronegative participants was observed starting 14 days after the first dose using the secondary [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] case definition of COVID-19, which tested for milder disease.”

Moderna, of course, already has a COVID vaccine that adults are taking.

Moderna Stock Might Be a Shot in the Arm for Investors' Portfolios: RealMoney

Its shares recently traded at $167.98, up 2.3%. They have soared 67% over the past six months amid its vaccine success.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to clear Moderna’s vaccine for teens, CNBC reports. It said approval could come in a month. 

On May 10, the FDA granted Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report permission to use their vaccine on adolescents.

In other Moderna news, earlier this month it posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and boosted its full-year vaccine-sales forecast.

But revenue missed estimates and investors are concerned about the Biden administration's support for waiving vaccine patents. The stock has slipped 5% over the past month.

Moderna said it saw full-year vaccine sales of around $19.2 billion, based on signed contracts.

