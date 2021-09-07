September 7, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer Explains How Moderna Stock Trades
Publish date:

Moderna Stock Slips As Fauci Cautions Booster May Not Be Ready By Sept. 20 Deadline

Moderna shares slipped Tuesday after Dr. Fauci said the company's booster shot may not be ready by the looming deadline of Sept. 20.
Author:

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares edged lower Tuesday after White House chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci cautioned that the rollout of the drugmaker's COVID-19 booster shots could be delayed.

Fauci told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that only  the Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report vaccine booster may get Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approval in time for a rollout the week of Sept. 20. Moderna asked for formal authorization of its booster shot last week, but has not completed its data submissions, Facui noted.

“Looks like Pfizer has their data in, likely would meet the deadline ... We hope that Moderna would also be able to do it, so we could do it simultaneously," he said on the show," Fauci said. "But if not, we’ll do it sequentially. So the bottom line is, very likely, at least part of the plan will be implemented, but ultimately the entire plan will be." 

TheStreet Recommends

Moderna shares were marked 1.1% lower in pre-market trading Tuesday to indicate an opening bell price of $412.00 each. Pfizer shares edged 0.45% higher to $47.05 each while Johnson & Johnson slipped 0.38% to $174.37 each.

The U.S. plans to begin distributing COVID booster shots around the third week of September, with those protected by imessenger RNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer receiving a third dose, while those protected by the Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report vaccine receiving a second.

Coronavirus cases in the country have surpassed 40 million on Tuesday as a surge in the highly infectious delta variant races through the unvaccinated population.

A third dose of the Moderna vaccine -- given six months after the initial two doses -- significantly boosts immunity, according to data the company submitted to the FDA last Wednesday.

The FDA and the CDC have already recommended a third dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for some immunocompromised people.

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING

Boeing Stock Falls; Ryanair Ends Talks to Buy More 737 Max Jets

Cryptocurrency Lead
INVESTING

Cryptocurrency Price Check: El Salvador Goes Crypto

Coronavirus: Constantly Surprising Virus Found To Be Heat Tolerant, Self-healing And Very Resilient In Lab Tests
INVESTING

Immunome Stock Leaps After Antibody Cocktail Tests On Delta, Lambda Variants

Match Group Is Downgraded Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Match Group, Spotify, Coinbase

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Stocks Mixed As September Test Looms; Soft Jobs Data Clouds Fed Stimulus Plans

Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Reportedly Exploring a Merger
INVESTING

Caesars Looks To Offload Non-US William Hill Assets; Britain's 888 Holdings In Talks

san francisco bike sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Cities to Go Carless

Match Group Is Downgraded Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Earnings
INVESTING

Match Group Stock Soars As Tinder Dating App Owner Added To S&P 500