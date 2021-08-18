Moderna Stock Gains, Dow Futures Lower as Delta Rattles Bulls; Fed Minutes in Focus

Markets are likely to key on the release of minutes from the Fed's July meeting this afternoon, as well as premarket earnings from Target and Lowe's.

The Wednesday Market Minute

Global stocks edge higher in cautious trading as rising infections continue to trigger growth concerns while the Fed looks set to roll back its monthly bond purchases.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says COVID is 'casting a shadow' on the U.S. recovery as investors look to minutes of the central bank's July policy meeting for tapering clues.

The dollar holds nearly a nine-month high against the euro as markets price-in a near-term tapering signal, but benchmark 10-year notes hover at 1.265%.

Oil prices snap a four-day losing streak after API reports a 1.15 million drawdown, with Energy Department data set for 10:30 am Eastern time.

U.S. equity futures suggest a softer open ahead of second quarter earnings from Target and Lowe's as well as July housing starts data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Wall Street futures edged lower Wednesday, following on from the biggest one-day decline for the S&P 500 in nearly a month, as investors continue to adopt a defensive stance in the face of slowing growth, rising coronavirus infections and the potential roll-back of Federal Reserve stimulus.

Weaker-than-expected July retail sales data, alongside a sharp slowdown in U.S. same-store sales for home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD) - Get Report, triggered a sharp pullback on Wall Street Tuesday that snapped a five-day run of record highs for both the ST&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Accelerating coronavirus infections, particularly in Asia, also had investors questioning the strength of the second half recovery, a condition that carried through into the Wednesday session after officials at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand postponed a well-flagged rate hike after the country was thrust into lockdown earlier this week.

In the U.S., where daily cases are rising by around 115,00 per day, investors are tracking disappointing data on retail sales, consumer morale, homebuilder sentiment and economic activity around the New York area.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledge the impact COVID is having on the world's biggest economy during a virtual town hall yesterday, saying it has "cast a shadow" on the recovery.

Minutes from the Fed's July rate decision, set to be released later today, could cast some light on how -- or if -- the recent surge has affected the central bank's thinking on tapering, although the Street consensus is for a formal signaling in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, Wall Street will navigate another pair of big box retail earnings, this time from Target Corp (TGT) - Get Report and Lowe's Companies (LOW) - Get Report, as well as July housing starts data at 8:30 am Eastern time.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow suggest an 82 point decline at the start of trading, while those linked to the S&P 500 are priced for another 5 point dip. Nasdaq Composite futures are little-changed from last night's close.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares were active in pre-market trading, rising 1.15% to $406.48 each, as the pace of COVID vaccinations accelerated in the U.S. and U.K. officials approved its use for teenagers in the coming weeks.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report also edged higher, to $194.70 each, ahead of its second quarter earnings after the close of trading Wednesday, where investors will be looking for a bottom line of $1.01 per share on revenues of $6.33 billion.

Oil prices snapped a four-day losing streak following last night's data from the American Petroleum Institute that showed a surprise 1.15 million barrel decline in domestic crude stocks.

WTI futures for September delivery were marked 48 cents higher at $67.07 per barrel ahead of the official Energy Department reading at 10:30 am Eastern time.

In overseas markets, European stocks held onto modest gains in the opening hours of trading, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.04%, even as official figures confirmed the fastest reading of Eurozone inflation -- at 2.2% -- in nearly three years.

Overnight in Asia, a solid bounce back in China shares, as well as the delayed rate cut in New Zealand, helped the MSCI ex-Japan index to a 0.44% gain heading into the close of trading, while Japan's Nikkei 225 closed in the green for the second consecutive session after a modest 0.59% gain for the Tokyo benchmark.