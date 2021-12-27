Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Moderna Contests Shareholder Resolution Tied to Vaccine-Sharing Plan

Moderna is contesting a shareholder proposal for sharing its Covid vaccine technology with poor countries and lowering prices.
Author:

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report shares fell on Monday after reports said the biopharmaceutical company is contesting a shareholder proposal for sharing its Covid vaccine technology with poor countries and lowering prices there.

The proposal came from U.K. money manager Legal & General.

It wants Moderna to tell holders “whether and how Moderna’s receipt of government financial support for development and manufacture of a vaccine for Covid-19 is being, or will be, taken into account when making decisions that affect access to such products, such as setting prices,” Barron’s reports.

Moderna said last week that its Covid vaccine booster shots induced a jump in antibodies that can fight the Covid omicron variant.

The company said its mRNA-1273 vaccine can offer a "first line of defense" against the rapidly accelerating variant, which the World Health Organization has identified in 90 countries.

TheStreet Recommends

Moderna stated that a 50-microgram booster given to those with two prior shots increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron by 37 times, while a 100-microgram dose induced a reaction that was 80 times greater.

The drugmaker also said it would continue to develop an omicron-specific vaccine, with clinical trials expected in early 2022.

Morningstar analyst Karen Andersen puts fair value for the stock at $159. She called the company’s third-quarter results “disappointing.”

She noted that Moderna sold 208 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in the third quarter for $4.8 billion, “lower than our $7 billion estimate for the quarter, due to a combination of dose release bottlenecks, greater complexity of distribution to more global markets, and lower average global pricing (as more vaccine is delivered to less-developed countries).”

Moderna shares recently traded at $247.59, down 1%. The stock is trading at about half its 52-week high above $497, set in early August.

Ford Lead
INVESTING
FTSLA

Ford Stock Alert: The Shares Are Breaking Out — Again

Rivian Lead
INVESTING
RIVNFGM

Rivian Stock: 3 Things the EV Maker's CEO Wants Investors to Know

Dow Jones Industrial Average
D

What Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)? Why Is It Important?

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS
AMZNWMTTGT

Stocks Look to Extend 'Santa Claus Rally,' but Covid Concerns Mount

Darkened photo of buildings on Wall Street with text overlay that reads "What Are Earnings per Share?"
E

What Are Earnings per Share? Definition, Examples & Limitations

China, the world's biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING
GM

China Ends Limit on Foreign Car Makers' Ownership Stakes

Tech Stocks
INVESTING
FDSNWSANWS

S&P Global, IHS Markit Sell Units to Meet Regulatory Rules for Merger

1
G

What Is Gross Profit Margin? Definition, How to Calculate, Example & FAQ