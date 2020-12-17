Moderna, Roku, AT&T - Thursday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading on Thursday include Moderna, Roku, AT&T and FedEx.

Stock futures rose Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress toward a fresh stimulus package.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Thursday.

1. Moderna MRNA | Up 1.12%

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares were rising Thursday as the Food and Drug Administration prepared to grant emergency use approval for the company's coronavirus vaccine amid questions over the sustainability of the stock's 600% year-to-date surge.

2. Roku ROKU | Up 6.44%

Roku (ROKU) - Get Report shares were rising Thursday after the streaming platform received a price target upgrade from analysts at Benchmark Co.

Roku’s price target was raised to $410 from $300 a day after the company reached a deal with AT&T's (T) - Get Report WarnerMedia to carry the HBO Max streaming service. The stock has a buy rating.

While “a lot of the good news already appears to be priced into the stock, we still anticipate a significant upside surprise in 4Q," wrote analyst Daniel Kurnos.

3. AT&T T | Down 0.1%

Shares of AT&T (T) - Get Report were dropping Thursday after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight with a price target of $34.

4. FedEx FDX | Up 0.71%

Shares of FedEx (FDX) - Get Report were up Thursday ahead of the package delivery company's earnings report after the closing bell Thursday.

FedEx and United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get Report were navigating the East Coast’s first major winter storm of the year on Thursday, looking to move critical vaccines and an unusually high volume of pre-Christmas packages.

5. General Mills GIS | Down 0.03%

Shares of General Mills (GIS) - Get Report were lower Thursday after the packaged food giant reported fiscal second-quarter earnings. Net sales for the three-month period increased 7% to $4.7 billion. Earnings per share rose 17% to $1.11.