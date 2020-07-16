5 Stock Gainers Thursday: Moderna, Plug Power, Novavax

Stocks were falling Thursday as investors reacted to a mixed picture on the health of the U.S. economy.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance since the coronavirus pandemic in March neared 50 million as first-time jobless claims continued to rise.

Retail sales rose 7.5% in June, the second straight month of sharp gains, but economists have expressed concerns that next month could be weaker as a surge in coronavirus cases has many states and businesses again locking down.

Despite the sobering news, there were some winners to be found. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Thursday:

1. Plug Power | Percentage Increase Over 3%

The Street Quant Rating rates Plug Power a Sell with a rating score of D.

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report said Thursday that it will soon compete in the large-scale backup power market with its new GenSure HP (high power) platform.

2. Retractable Technologies | Percentage Increase Over 10%

The Street Quant Rating rates Retractable Technologies a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Retractable Technologies (RVP) - Get Report was recently awarded $53.6 million in U.S. government funding to increase syringe and needle manufacturing capacity to meet potential demand related to the covid-19 coronavirus

3. Novavax| Percentage Increase Over 6%

The Street Quant Ratings Rates Novavax a Sell with a rating score of D-.

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report recently announced that it was getting $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop a potential vaccine for Covid-19..

4. Kirkland's| Percentage Increase Over 8%

The Street Quant Ratings Rate Kirkland's a Sell with a rating score of D.

Kirkland's (KIRK) - Get Report said recently that while its stores were closed, online sales and curbside pickups have driven sales.

5. Moderna| Percentage Increase Over 2%

The Street Quant Ratings Rates Moderna a Sell with a rating score of D+

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report recently confirmed that it was still on track to begin its final-stage coronavirus vaccine trial on July 27.