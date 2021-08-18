Pfizer Stock Rises, Moderna Lower After U.S. Approves COVID Booster Shots

Boosters shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available next month.

The United States will begin distributing booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine next month, health officials said Wednesday, amid new data that indicates immunity starts to wane after the first two doses.

Cases of the delta variant also have been rising along with so-called breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated individuals are infected.

U.S. agencies are gearing up to offer booster shots to all eligible Americans beginning the week of Sept. 20. Patients will be eligible to get third doses of vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report or Moderna MRNA eight months after receiving their second.

Pfizer shares were up 2% recently, while Moderna slipped 1.6%.

"Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout," officials said in a joint statement.

The shots will be offered this fall following clearance from the Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation by an advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control.

Recipients of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) - Get Report single-shot vaccine will also likely need boosters, officials said, but they are waiting for more data before making a formal recommendation.

Officials said that the authorized COVID-19 vaccines are "remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant, "but it's clear that protection against the coronavirus begins to decrease over time."

The statement was signed by Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials.

The announcement comes ahead of a White House COVID press briefing Wednesday.