Moderna, VBI Vaccines Among 5 Stock Gainers for Wednesday

Moderna, Retractable Technologies, VBI Vaccines, Sportsman's Warehouse and Purple Innovation are some of Wednesday's biggest movers.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday but Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was among those rising as the company's vaccine candidate produced the desired immune response in an early trial.

Shares pared earlier gains on reports that China vowed to retaliate after President Donald Trump stripped Hong Kong of its preferential trading status following sweeping new national security laws China imposed on the territory.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Wednesday:

1. Moderna | Percentage Increase Over 8%

The Street Quant Rating rates Moderna a Sell with a rating score of D+.

Moderna surged after the drugmaker reported uniformly positive data from an early trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

2. Retractable Technologies | Percentage Increase Over 15%

The Street Quant Rating rates Retractable Technologies a Hold with a rating score of C+.

Retractable Technologies (RVP) - Get Report was recently awarded a $53.6 million in U.S. government funding to increase syringe and needle manufacturing capacity to meet potential demand related to the COVID-19 coronavirus

3. VBI Vaccines | Percentage Increase Over 7%

The Street Quant Rating rates VBI Vaccines a Sell with a rating score of D.

Biopharm company VBI Vaccines (VBIV) - Get Report was apparently benefitting from Moderna's surge on Wednesday.

4. Sportsman's Warehouse| Percentage Increase Over 3%

The Street Quant Ratings rates Sportsman's Warehouse a Hold with a rating score of C.

Outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) - Get Report has been climbing recently, gaining about 23% in the last month.

5. Purple Innovation | Percentage Increase Over 6%

The Street Quant Ratings rates Purple Innovation a Hold with a rating score of C.

Furnishings and fixtures maker Purple Innovation (PRPL) - Get Report has been climbing recently, rising about 147% in the last quarter.