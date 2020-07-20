Moderna Downgraded to Neutral by J.P. Morgan on Valuation Concerns

Coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna receives a downgrade from J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov amid what he sees as a lofty valuation at current levels.

Drugmaker Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report, one of the front-runners to producing a viable coronavirus vaccine, on Monday received a downgrade from analysts at J.P. Morgan amid what they see as a lofty valuation at current levels.

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov downgraded Moderna to neutral from overweight though raised his one-year price target on the stock to $89 from $60.

Shares of Moderna were up 1.95% at $96.70 in premarket trading on Monday.

Moderna stock has surged in recent months as various studies of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, have shown promising results in various clinical trials.

Moderna's vaccine has shown to produce coronavirus antibodies in trials, federal researchers said last week, something National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ head Dr. Anthony Fauci has called “really quite promising.”

At the same time, Moderna is one of hundreds of companies seeking an effective vaccine, with no resolute proof that it has the recipe for success. More than 20 vaccine hopefuls are in human testing, and another 130 are in earlier phases of development, according to the World Health Organization.

Moderna, which is applying similar technology as Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report to develop a vaccine, received fast-track approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its Covid-19 vaccine candidate in May.

For its part, Moderna will begin a Phase 3 trial on July 27 that is expected to include some 30,000 participants. The participants will help compare its vaccine with placebo injections of the vaccine and determine whether it continues to show a buildup of antibodies needed to fend off the coronavirus.

Moderna has been focused on testing a vaccine that will not only prevent infection from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, but also prevent severe cases of the disease that require hospitalization.