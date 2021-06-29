Moderna Says COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise Against Delta Variant

Moderna says the Indian government granted emergency use authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report jumped to an all-time high Tuesday after the pharmaceutical company said its COVID-19 vaccine showed promise in protecting against variants of the disease, including the highly contagious Delta variant that is currently surging in India and other countries.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company were up 6.2% to $236.51 on Tuesday.

Moderna also said the Indian government had granted emergency use authorization of the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

"These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants," CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

The company said its mRNA vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against delta as well as beta and eta, variants first found in South Africa and Nigeria, respectively.

The results were based on the blood serum of eight participants one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine.

The Delta variant has been found in at least 92 countries, including the United States, where it makes up about 20% of all cases.

Studies indicate the variant is 40% to 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant first identified in the U.K., which was already 50% more transmissible than the original viral strain first detected in Wuhan, China, according to the Scientific American.

Stocks in Asia fell for a second day as countries in the region struggled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Sunday to overcome their hesitancy and get COVID-19 vaccinations as soon as possible, as concerns grow about the Delta variant being detected in some states, according to Reuters.

Outbreaks of the Delta variant in Australia have forced lockdowns in four major cities — Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Darwin.

The Delta strain is also the dominant variant in the United Kingdom and now accounts for 95% of cases being sequenced, WebMD reported. Hong Kong officials have banned flights from Britain.

Scientists in India are trying to understand the severity of a Delta Plus variant, a mutation of the Delta strain, which Indian officials have called a "variant of concern."

Moderna said it has received emergency, or other conditional, interim or provisional, authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization.