Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Meets FDA Emergency Use Requirements

Staff at the FDA didn't raise any concerns about Moderna's vaccine for Covid-19.
Staff at the Food and Drug Administration didn't raise any concerns about Moderna's  (MRNA) - Get Report vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Shares of Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna were rising 2.06% to $158.29 in premarket trading Tuesday.

The news came as the number of coronavirus deaths surpassed in the U.S. has surpassed 300,000.

Based on the encouraging findings, the agency intends to grant emergency authorization for use of the vaccine on Friday, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the FDA's plans.

The FDA, in a statement Tuesday, said it "considers that the totality of available data are sufficient to support an evaluation of this product for EUA (Emergency Use Authroization)."

The vaccine was effective without any specific safety issues in adults over the age of 18, the FDA said.

The review by the FDA confirms Moderna’s earlier assessment that its vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.1% in a trial of 30,000 people. Side effects, including fever, headache and fatigue, were unpleasant but not dangerous.

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is schedule to review Moderna's vaccine on Thursday. 

The panel is expected to vote yes, and the FDA generally follows the experts’ recommendations. Distribution of about 6 million doses could then begin next week.

The group recommended Pfizer’s  (PFE) - Get Report vaccine for emergency use last Thursday, and the FDA approved it for emergency use the next day.

The first dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. was administered to a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at a hospital in the Queens borough of New York City.

