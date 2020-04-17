Moderna Gets $483 Million of U.S. Funding for Coronavirus Vaccine

Moderna will receive $483 million from the U.S. government to accelerate development and testing of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report was soaring in premarket trading after saying it would receive $483 million from the U.S. government to accelerate development and testing of its Covid-19 vaccine.

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarded Moderna the funds for development of the vaccine mRNA-1273 and through the drug's licensure by the Food and Drug Administration.

“We are thankful for BARDA’s support to fund the accelerated development of mRNA-1273, our vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2,” said Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna. “Time is of the essence to provide a vaccine against this pandemic virus. By investing now in our manufacturing process scale-up to enable large scale production for pandemic response, we believe that we would be able to supply millions of doses per month in 2020 and with further investments, tens of millions per month in 2021, if the vaccine candidate is successful in the clinic.”

Moderna started Phase 1 trials of the vaccine on March 16 and it has completed enrollment. The study of mRNA-1273 is being conducted by the National Institutes of Health.

The company said a Phase 2 study would begin in the second quarter if supported by safety data from the Phase 1 trial. Moderna said Phase 3 testing could begin as soon as the fall.

Moderna said it plans to hire up to 150 employee in the U.S. in 2020 to support the scale-up of development for the coronavirus vaccine.

The stock was rising 18.2% in premarket trading Friday to $47.99. The stock has gained more than 107% so far this year.