TheStreet's founder, Jim Cramer, says Moderna is working on the development of a messenger-RNA based vaccine against certain forms of cancer.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) - Get Report shares jumped higher Friday after Jim Cramer said the drugmaker is nearing the development of a vaccine that could protect against certain forms of cancer.

Cramer, speaking on CNBC's Squawk on the Street program, said the developments were "pre-clinical" but nonetheless remarkable and are based on the drugmaker's messenger-RNA delivery techniques, which it used to develop its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine.

"This is not an RNA messenger vaccine company for COVID," Cramer said. "This is a new way to be able to stop diseases and people I know that are working with this company know that they may have a vaccine against certain forms of cancer."

"That's how powerful RNA messenger is," he added "I've been reluctant to say that but I have it from more than one source. I have it from two sources, both of whom are involved ... and it's just incredible. We're taking about a Noble Prize. It works."

Moderna shares were marked 5.2% higher in early trading Friday and changing hands at $156.00 each.

Alongside a similar messenger-RNA vaccine developed by Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report, Moderna has taken the lead role in the government's accelerating rollout.

Late Thursday, Moderna said its mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine, which earned Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in late December, should generate around $18.4 billion in sales this year and deliver the drugmaker's first annual profit since 2011.

CEO Stephane Bancel said Moderna plans to produce as many as 1 billion doses of mRNA-1273 this year, adding that it's working on boosters that would address the growing spread of coronavirus variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.