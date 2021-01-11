TheStreet
Moderna Expanding Vaccine Pipelines for Flu, HIV, Nipah

Moderna says success with its Covid-19 vaccine has encouraged the company to expand its vaccine pipeline.
Author:
Publish date:

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report said Monday that it was expanding is vaccine pipeline to include candidates against seasonal flu, HIV and the Nipah virus. 

The biopharma also said it expanded its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine program to include older adults.

Shares of the Cambridge, Mass., company at last check were unchanged at $112.75.

The company said the expansion efforts reflect its "commitment to accelerating its infectious disease portfolio based on Moderna’s experience with its covid-19 vaccine."

"The uniquely challenging year of 2020 for all of society proved to be an extraordinary proof-of-concept period for Moderna," Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. 

"Even as we have shown that our mRNA-based vaccine can prevent covid-19, this has encouraged us to pursue more-ambitious development programs within our prophylactic vaccines modality."

Moderna in early December was awarded emergency-use-authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its mRNA 1273 coronavirus vaccine. 

The company said that at least 200 million doses will be available in the U.S. by the end of June, and it listed its year-end target for global doses to between 600 million to 1 billion.

To date, the product revenue associated with advanced purchase agreements of the covid-19 vaccine 2021 is $11.7 billion. 

Last week, U.K. regulators gave Moderna temporary authorization for its mRNA covid vaccine, and the government ordered another 10 million doses.

Moderna estimated that its cash, cash equivalents, and investments at Dec. 31, 2020, were $5.25 billion, four times the $1.26 billion of the year-earlier period.

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report also have an approved coronavirus vaccine.

