October 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Which Airlines Mandate Employee COVID Vaccinations?
Which Airlines Mandate Employee COVID Vaccinations?
Publish date:

Moderna Stock Drops as Sweden, Denmark Halt Shots for Youth

The two countries recommended Pfizer's vaccine as an alternative, though both vaccines use messenger RNA technology to work.
Author:

Shares of Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report dropped Wednesday after the regulators in Sweden and Denmark halted COVID-19 shots from the company for younger people following cases of myocarditis.

The Swedish health agency said that it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and after as data pointed to cardiovascular side effects that include inflammation of the heart. Denmark will stop giving the shot to those younger than 18.

"The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the health agency said, according to Reuters. The agency noted that the side effects were rare. 

Moderna shares on Wednesday were falling 8.6% to $303.60 at last check.

TheStreet Recommends

"These are typically mild cases and individuals tend to recover within a short time following standard treatment and rest. The risk of myocarditis is substantially increased for those who contract COVID-19, and vaccination is the best way to protect against this," Moderna told Reuters in an email.

The two countries recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report  (BNTX) - Get BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Report vaccine as an alternative though both vaccines use messenger RNA technology to work. 

In September, the companies said their latest trial results showed the vaccine had "robust neutralizing antibody responses" for children aged 5 to 11. 

But Sweden's public health agency said that new preliminary data suggested the connection between vaccination and heart inflammation is clearest with the Moderna shot, Bloomberg reported. 

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health cited new data from Ontario, Canada as well as Norway in recommending that men under 30 consider choosing the Pfizer shot. 

Midday Report: Advance Auto Parts Drags on S&P 500; Wall Street Rally Stalls
INVESTING

Stocks Recoup From Slump Tied to Energy Prices and Inflation

US Steel Lead
INVESTING

U.S. Steel, Nucor Stocks Fall After Downgrade on Market Shift

Affirm Lead
INVESTING

Affirm Shares Soar, as it Can Now be Used by Target Shoppers

Lockheed Martin's Results Top Estimates, but Notes Risks to F-35 Program
INVESTING

What Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle Sees in Lockheed Martin

3. Bank of America's Chicago branches
INVESTING

Bank of America Boosts Minimum Wage to $21 on Path to $25

Palantir Lead
INVESTING

Sell Palantir Stock Despite Potential $823 Million Army Contract?

Amazon's Twitch Hires Former PlayStation Network GM
INVESTING

Amazon's Twitch Hacked, Earnings of Streamers Exposed

market volatility VIAVAL TOURS : Shutterstock
INVESTING

The Keys to Watch During Volatile Trading