Moderna to Reduce Vaccine Deliveries in U.K., Canada

Capacity issues at Moderna's European facilities are forcing the company to reduce deliveries to the U.K., Canada and elsewhere.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report says it will reduce the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses it delivers to the U.K. and Canada, starting in April.

“The trajectory of vaccine manufacturing ramp-up is not linear, and despite best efforts, there is a shortfall in previously estimated doses,” Moderna said in a statement Friday, according to Bloomberg.

“Vaccine manufacturing is a highly complex process and a number of elements, including human and material resources, have factored into this volatility.”

The company was expected to send 1.2 million more doses to Canada this month, but that shipment has been almost halved, to 650,000.

Those doses were expected to arrive next week, but the reduced shipment is now not expected until later in April and possibly as late as May, according to a statement emailed to Bloomberg.

Overall, Canada's public services and procurement minister, Anita Anand, said, the country was planning to receive 12.3 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June, but Moderna has told officials that it will be one to two million shots short of that goal. The company plans to deliver the full amount through the July through September period.

Deliveries to the U.K. will be reduced from this month, just days after the vaccine was rolled out in Britain.

Meanwhile, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report CEO Albert Bourla says the company has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10% more doses to the U.S. than it previously expected.

Bourla said in a tweet that the company now expects to deliver 220 million doses of the vaccine it developed jointly with BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report by the end of next month, and all 300 million doses agreed on two weeks early, in July.

Full vaccination with the Pfizer/BioNTech requires two doses delivered three weeks apart.

At last check Moderna shares were up 6.5% at $170.23.