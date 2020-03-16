Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Set to Begin

Moderna will begin an experimental trial of a coronavirus vaccine that if successful could eventually help protect people from contracting the disease.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report on Monday will begin an experimental trial of a coronavirus vaccine that if successful could eventually help protect individuals from contracting the disease.

The trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, is being funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed government official.

According to the AP, testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna. There is no chance participants can get infected from the shots because they don’t contain the virus itself.

Researchers and companies alike are racing to create both a treatment for Covid-19 as well as a potential vaccine to protect people from getting it in the first place.

The worldwide outbreak has sickened nearly 170,000 people and left more than 6,500 dead. The death toll in the United States is more than 60, while infections rose to about 3,770 across 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Moderna were up nearly 8% at $23 in premarket trading on Monday.

