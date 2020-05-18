Moderna Soars on Positive Early-Stage Results of Coronavirus Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report shares were soaring 26% to $84 in premarket trading Monday after the biotech company said positive results from its first human trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Cambridge, Mass.-based company said that it had gotten positive interim clinical results for mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus from the Phase 1 study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

Each of the study's participants was given a 25 microgram, 100 mcg or 250 mcg dose, with 15 people in each dose group. The participants received two doses via intramuscular injection in the upper arm roughly 28 days apart.

Moderna said mRNA-1273 was generally safe and well tolerated, with a safety profile consistent with that seen in prior infectious disease vaccine clinical studies. The sole incidence of a grade 3 adverse event in the 25 µg and 100 µg dose cohorts was a single participant at 100 µg who experienced grade 3 redness around the injection site.

“These interim Phase 1 data, while early, demonstrate that vaccination with mRNA-1273 elicits an immune response of the magnitude caused by natural infection starting with a dose as low as 25 µg,” Tal Zaks, the company's chief medical officer, said in a statement. "When combined with the success in preventing viral replication in the lungs of a pre-clinical challenge model at a dose that elicited similar levels of neutralizing antibodies, these data substantiate our belief that mRNA-1273 has the potential to prevent COVID-19 disease and advance our ability to select a dose for pivotal trials.”