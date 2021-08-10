Moderna Agrees to Build Vaccine Facility in Canada

Moderna says it will open a facility in Canada, the company's first outside of the United States.

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report said Tuesday that it will build a "state-of-the-art" vaccine manufacturing facility in Canada to make messenger RNA vaccines.

The Cambridge, Mass., company's shares on Tuesday were down 4.6% to $462.10 at last check.

The facility will fulfill Canadian orders for Moderna mRNA vaccines, including COVID-19 booster shots, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other vaccines that the company is developing,

Moderna said it is in discussions with other governments about potential collaborations built on a similar model.

The location of the factory hasn’t been determined. Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal that it will be owned and operated by Moderna and could be completed by the end of 2024.

“I believe that this technology can allow Canada to be ready for the next virus,” Bancel said

The facility will will employ a couple of hundred people, Bancel said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Canada’s Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said that Canada agreed to acquire a set number of vaccines that Moderna will produce from the plant, to help lure the company.

None of the COVID-19 vaccines to date have been made in Canada, leaving the country entirely reliant on imports to fill vaccine orders so far.

Separately, a medical journal posted details of a study suggesting that not only is Moderna's mRNA-1273 coronavirus vaccine more effective in preventing Delta variant infections, but it could also be used as booster shot for patients who've already received the two-dose regime from either Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report or Moderna.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo Monday saying he will ask President Biden to approve making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for active duty military personnel by mid-September.

In a statement, Biden said he "strongly" supported Austin's decision.

Last week, Moderna posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings.