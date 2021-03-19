Mobile-Gaming Firm Skillz Drops After Pricing 32M Share Sale

Shares of Skillz were lower after the mobile-gaming platform priced a public offering at $24 a share.

Shares of Skillz (SKLZ) - Get Report dropped on Friday after the mobile-gaming company priced a public offering of 32 million shares at $24.

Shares of the San Francisco company at last check fell 7.9% to $24.64. It was up 34% from the start of 2021 through Thursday's close. It touched a 52-week high $46.30 in early February.

In the offering Skillz is selling 17 million shares and holders are selling 15 million. The holders gave the underwriters an option on 4.8 million more shares.

Skillz said it would use its proceeds for general purposes.

The stock sale was priced via Citi, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, RBC, UBS, Wedbush, Wells Fargo, Canaccord Genuity, Stifel and Bank of America, Bloomberg noted.

The offering is expected to close on or about March 23.

Earlier this month the mobile-game platform was the target of a report from Wolfpack Research, which said it was short the company, betting the stock price would fall.

The investment firm said, among other things, that Skillz's "top games appear to be stagnant to declining" and that its revenue projections were inaccurate.

Skillz went public in a December 2020 merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. It has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion.

The parent of titles like Solitaire Cube and Jewel Blitz went public by merging with Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. at an equity valuation of $3.5 billion.

Investors, including Wellington Management, Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, and Neuberger Berman, had committed $159 million in the form of private investment at the time.

The company helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. And it hosts casual esports tournaments for players.

