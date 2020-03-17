Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to Seek $850 Billion in Coronavirus Stimulus -Report

Mnuchin's $850 billion stimulus proposal would likely focus on payroll tax cuts, while a Democratic plan, worth $750 billion, would target unemployment insurance, hospitals and Medicaid.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin will ask Congress for $850 billion to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reported Tuesday, sending Wall Street futures sharply higher.

The 'phase 3' stimulus would build upon the $8.3 billion earmarked for testing and near-term support earlier this month and the multi-billion dollar package passed by the House of Representatives late last week. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, is set to unveil a $750 billion package focused on hospitals, unemployment insurance, Medicaid funding and federal loans payment forbearance.

The Politico report followed a late Monday Tweet from President Donald Trump which suggested the U.S. government would "powerfully" support domestic industries hit by the coronavrius downturn.

The report also added a significant bid to U.S equity futures, with contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average now suggesting a 675 point opening bell gain for the 30-stock index, which plunged nearly 3,000 points yesterday to its lowest level since April 2017.

Futures tied to the S&P 500, meanwhile, suggest a 85 point comeback for the broadest U.S. benchmark, which has fallen some 27% from its February 19 peak, losing nearly $8.3 billion in equity value in just eighteen days.