TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

MKS Drops Bid for Laser-Tech Producer Coherent

MKS dropped its bid for laser-technology producer Coherent, which chose a deal with II-VI.
Author:
Publish date:

MKS Instruments  (MKSI) - Get Report said on Monday that it was abandoning its quest to buy laser-technology company Coherent  (COHR) - Get Report.

The decision came after Coherent chose a proposal to be acquired by II-VI IIVI, which makes engineered materials.

Coherent also set a deadline by which Lumentum must at least match II-VI's proposal. Coherent already has an accord in place to be acquired by Lumentum.

MKS shares recently traded at $153.80, up 0.5%; Coherent was at $239.50, up 1.8%, and II-VI was trading at $71.99, down 3.5%

In this three-way takeover battle, MKS last Friday submitted a revised offer to acquire all of Coherent. Under the terms, MKS would have paid $135 cash and 0.7516 of its shares for each Coherent share.

“We respect the Coherent board’s determination, though we are disappointed that they did not declare ours to be a superior offer,” MKS Chief Executive John Lee s said.

“We continue to believe that MKS is the best partner for Coherent, and our analysis with respect to synergies, leverage, and dilution gives us confidence that the near- and long-term value creation of our offer exceeds that of the competing offers. However, we remain disciplined acquirers.”

Under II-VI's revised proposal, each share of Coherent would be exchanged for $170 cash and 1.0981 II-VI common shares.

Coherent said that Lumentum now has until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on March 11 to submit a proposal that Coherent's board "determines to be at least as favorable to Coherent's stockholders from a financial point of view as II-VI's revised proposal." Otherwise, Coherent said it would end their merger agreement.

Lumentum’s proposal called for it to pay $175 cash and 1.0109 common shares for each Coherent share. Lumentum's deal also called for a "significantly higher" termination fee if Coherent were to accept a bid from another suitor.

Tags
hidden_terms:
MergersTakeover
10 Shanghai Disneyland disney
INVESTING

Disney Shares at Record on Path to Theme Park Reopening

PayPal Shares Can Rise Substantially From Here, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

PayPal Buys Digital Asset Security Company Curv

New York Stock Exchange Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sets Record but Tech Slides as Investors Rotate Out of High Growth

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Lead
INVESTING

Oprah's Meghan and Harry Interview Draws 17M Viewers to CBS

OpGen Lead
INVESTING

OpGen Soars on Review of Rapid Panel Test for COVID-19 Patients

A Coca-Cola billboard in San Francisco, California. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Coca-Cola Rises as RBC Sees COVID Reopening Opportunity

Ford Electric Vehicles Lead
INVESTING

Is Ford the Best Auto Stock to Buy Now?

Gamestop Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Today: Ryan Cohen Takes on GameStop Challenge