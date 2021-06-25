Mister Car Wash Cleans Up on First Day of Trading

Mister Car Wash says it operates within 'the large, recession-resilient $11 billion U.S. car wash industry.'

Mister Car Wash (MCW) - Get Report cleaned up on its first trading day, making its market debut with a value of about $5.6 billion.

Shares of the Tucson, Arizona, company opened 26% above their offer price and were climbing 32% to $19.80.

The company said it raised $468.8 million as the initial public offering priced overnight at $15 a share, compared with expectations of a pricing between $15 and $17 a share.

"Mister Car Wash operates within the large, recession-resilient $11 billion U.S. car wash industry," the company said in a regulatory filing. "Every year, cars in North America are washed two billion times."

Founded in 1996, Mister Car Wash said it is the largest national car wash brand, with about 344 locations and 5,000 employees in 21 states. The company reported $595 million in revenue in the year ending March 31.

In the first quarter of 2021, Mister Car Wash said comparable store sales increased 19%, net income grew from $8.9 million to $24.6 million year-over-year and Adjusted EBITDA grew from $40.1 million to $61.5 million year-over-year, representing 53% growth.

"Getting your car washed is fun and the sensory experience within our tunnels creates a magic, feel-good moment," the company said in a regulatory filing. "We often refer to our stores as the stage and our tunnels the show where all our people play a part in our interactive and dynamic experience."

Mister Car Wash shutdown operations at more than 300 locations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. All of its locations were reopened by the end of May 2020.

The Los Angeles-based private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners is a majority owner of the company.

With 113 initial public offerings, the second quarter was one of the busiest for the IPO market, according to Renaissance Capital.

