Miramax Sues 'Pulp Fiction' Director Tarantino over NFT Plans

Miramax has sued "Pulp Fiction" writer and director Quentin Tarantino seeking to stop him from selling intellectual property it claims to own from the film as non-fungible tokens.

The Los Angeles film and television studio on Tuesday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California against Tarantino alleging breach of contract, copyright infringement, trademark infringement and unfair competition in an effort to block his plans to auction off script pages from seven exclusive scenes and a prop from the 1994 film in the form of NFTs.

Miramax said in its complaint that it learned of Tarantino's plans through media reports, since the writer/director never contacted the studio about his plans. The studio claimed that Tarantino in 1993 granted and assigned it nearly all of his rights to "Pulp Fiction", including the rights to the property he intends to sell as NFTs.

The studio, which is owned by beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get ViacomCBS Inc. Class A Report, said in the complaint that Tarantino's limited "reserved rights" under operative agreements are too narrow for him to unilaterally produce, market and sell the "Pulp Fiction" NFTs.

Miramax said that it sent Tarantino a cease-and-desist letter, but he claimed his reserved rights are sufficient and refused to comply with the studio's demands, the complaint said.

The studio is seeking damages to be determined at trial, injunctive relief preventing Tarantino from further violating its rights to "Pulp Fiction," attorneys' fees, Miramax's legal costs and other relief determined by the court.

The cast from hit film "Pulp Fiction" included John Travolta, Samuel Jackson, Bruce Willis, Uma Thurman, Christopher Walken, Rosanna Arquette, Eric Stoltz and Harvey Keitel.

The 1994 crime drama grossed almost $108 million at the U.S. box office and it took in more than $200 million worldwide.

Shares of ViacomCBS on Tuesday closed 2.6% lower at $38.29.