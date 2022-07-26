End Date for Iconic Las Vegas Strip Casino, Beloved Show Comes Into Focus

A Las Vegas Strip landmark and a show based on some of the most popular music ever are coming to an end.

Time moves both quickly and slowly on the Las Vegas Strip. Sometimes you know something huge is coming, but you don't know exactly when because large casinos, resorts, and massive attractions take time not just to build but to plan.

That's why things have been up in the air at the Mirage, which was sold late last year by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report to Hard Rock International. That $1 billion sale has not even closed, but speculation has run rampant about what will happen to Mirage.

Hard Rock has shared that it plans to build a Guitar Hotel on the site, almost certainly leading to the demise of the famed Mirage Volcano. The soon-to-be-new owner has not, however, commented on its plans to close the current hotel and casino or what will happen to the iconic Cirque du Soleil "Love" show based on the music of the Beatles.

Now, some new details have emerged which suggest what will happen to that show and when the Mirage's transformation will begin.

Image source: MGM Resorts International.

Beatles' Love Appears Likely to Close

Hard Rock International has not commented on its plans for the property since the deal was first announced. Now, however, Cirque du Soliel has confirmed that the very popular "The Beatles Love" show will close a the beginning of 2023. Cast and crew members have been given a brief extension to their contracts that carry them through the end of the year.

That's something the performance art/new age circus company celebrated, even if it's just a year-long reprieve for the doomed production

"'The Beatles Love' is one of the most beloved and successful production shows on the Las Vegas Strip," Eric Grilly, president of Cirque's resident show division, said in a press release. "We were thrilled to announce the extension to our cast and crew."

Shows will run "through 2023," though it was not clear in the press release if that meant they would continue for the full year. "The Beatles Love," uses music from the band's iconic catalogue and mixes it with choreographed performances, It just celebrated its 16th anniversary at Mirage where it replaced the legendary magic/animal act Siegfried & Roy.

The new Hard Rock International version of the property, which will not carry the Mirage name is expected to open in 2025.

An End Is Near for Mirage and Its Iconic Volcano

Once Hard Rock International closes on its deal to purchase Mirage from MGM, it has to balance the need to keep generating revenue with maintaining a construction timeline. That's a Cirque-worthy tightrope to balance on.

The new owner will have the rights to use the Mirage name for three years royalty-free once the deal closes, It seems likely that the first thing to go will be the resort's famed Volcano as that site is expected to be where the new Guitar Hoitel gets built.

And while a show like "Beatles Love" seems to fit Hard Rock's music-centric brand, it does not seem likely it will be part of the new property, according to Casino.org.

“'The Beatles Love' will be out before the resort reopens, since the Hard Rock no longer plans to use the theater for a resident show," the website reported.

Hard Rock has not commented on the fate of the Mirage Volcano directly but it does not appear to be in the company's plan and is likely in its final months. No construction can begin until the deal with MGM closes and the appropriate permits are both filed and approved.