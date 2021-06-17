TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Biotech Stocks Are Flying High. Should You Buy Regeneron?
Biotech Stocks Are Flying High. Should You Buy Regeneron?

Midatech Pharma Soars on 'Breakthrough' Drug Delivery Technology

Shares of Midatech Pharma soar after the company announces a 'breakthrough' in the development of its injectable drug-therapy delivery technology.
Author:
Publish date:

Midatech Pharma  (MTP) - Get Report shares soared Thursday after the U.K.-based biotechnology company announced a "breakthrough" in the development of its specialized technology that can form proteins into long-lasting injectable drug therapies.

Midatech Pharma's American depositary receipts were up 56.86% at $3.20 in premarket trading on the Nasdaq after the company said that in-vitro data show the potential of its Q-Sphera technology to formulate proteins into long-acting injectable products.

Q-Sphera is a technology that employs proprietary 3D printing techniques to encapsulate drugs in microspheres which may be injected to form depots in the body that release the drug over predictable, sustained periods from one week to several months.

“A significant number of latest generation medicines are protein based and reformulation as long-acting injectables could provide significant benefits to patients, physicians and payors," the company said in a statement, adding that the results are a “breakthrough” that to date no other commercial or academic organization has been able to successfully replicate.

“The company believes no other commercial or academic organization has been able to successfully deliver therapeutic proteins over extended periods using methods capable of commercial scaling,” Midatech said, noting that sales of monoclonal antibody formulations, or mAbs,were $154 billion globally in 2020.

The U.K. biotechnology company, which also is listed on London's AIM market, said its next steps will be to further optimize the drug loading and dissolution profile for encapsulated monoclonal antibodies.

Among other developments, the company also has begun discussions with potential licensing partners for MTD211, a treatment for schizophrenia marketed under the brand name Rexulti.

older couple retire sh
RETIREMENT

A Boomer’s Guide to Divorce, Remarriage, and Prenuptial Agreements

Microsoft Windows Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Tech Stocks Roundup: Cramer Believes in FAANG, Microsoft, Snap

Aon Lead
INVESTING

Aon’s $30 Billion Willis Towers Deal Challenged by Justice Department

Robert Powell Federal Reserve Chairman Lead
MARKETS

Federal Reserve, Microsoft's Nadella, CureVac: 5 Things You Must Know

Fosun Pharma holds the distribution rights in Hong Kong and Macau for BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: EPA-EFE
INVESTING

CureVac Shares Plunge After Disappointing Late-Stage COVID Vaccine Trial

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street
INVESTING

Dow Futures Slide, Dollar Surges as Fed Tees-Up Tapering, 2023 Rate Hikes

All 34 Big Bank Payout Plans Win Fed Approval -- One Just Barely
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Powell Got it Right

F

Float